Morning showers expected with another warmer-than-normal day ahead

HOUSTON - A few stray morning showers this morning give way to another warmer-than-normal day!

I​​​​​t will be cooler than Saturday when two records were broken or tied in Galveston and Hobby Airports BUT...there will still be chances to tie records today at Hobby and Galveston where temps are expected to reach the record temps of 96 and 94 degrees, respectively.

Rain chances will be minimal today with the highest chances along the coast. Even there, it's only 10 to 20%.

Rain chances will be on the rise tomorrow as tropical moisture makes its way toward the Texas coast and setting us up for heavy rain mid-week.

The National Hurricane Center has dropped chances of development for that area to 20% through the next five days, which means it is VERY unlikely to happen.



