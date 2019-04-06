Morning fog, then afternoon storms

HOUSTON - There will be dense fog along the coast until 11 a.m. Saturday as showers are moving across the area as well.

We expect about 20-30% rain chances for much of the area until late Saturday afternoon when strong storms will develop in far northern counties near Huntsville and toward east Texas. The main threat Saturday in those areas north and east of the Houston Metro will be strong storms with a chance of hail and an isolated tornado.

On Sunday, the big threat will be heavy rain, especially in the morning into early afternoon and trailing off Sunday evening.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s Saturday with rain cooled mid-70s for Sunday.

Next week looks to be fabulous, with lots of sun and temperatures primarily in the low to mid-80s.

Enjoy!

Khambrel

