More scattered storms possible in Houston on Thursday

HOUSTON - More scattered storms are possible in Houston on Thursday.

There's a 20% chance of scattered thunderstorms. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

Rain chances stay at 20% through Saturday as temperatures begin to climb. Look for high temperatures in the upper 90s by Sunday.

Labor Day forecast

East winds could bring some slightly lower humidity levels into the region, but temperatures will remain hot. Plenty of sunshine is expected.

Tropics

Hurricane Dorian is back out over open water and is expected to strengthen as it approaches the U.S. this weekend. It could be a Category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall sometime Monday.

Erin is now post-tropical.

Check the Hurricane Headquarters section for all the details.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.