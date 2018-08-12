More rain expected Sunday

HOUSTON - Sunday will bring a similar weather pattern to what we saw Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms for some areas of Southeast Texas.

Highest probability is between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., once again decreasing after we lose the heat of the day.

Expect the high temperatures to once again be lower than the seasonal norms. Likely near 92 degrees. A drying trend eases in for the start of the week with no rain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday and only slight chances for much of next week.

High temperatures will rise a bit into the mid 90s for most of next week.

Khambrel



