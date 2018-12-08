Major flooding expected on West Fork of San Jacinto River

KINGWOOD, Texas - Harris County Flood District officials warned Friday that major flooding was expected in neighborhoods along the West Fork of the San Jacinto River for the next four to five days.

Officials said the flooding is expected east of U.S. 59 and will likely affect these subdivisions:

Belleau Woods

Forest Cove

Northshore

Riverside Crest

Officials said the river will rise to flood threshold levels by Saturday afternoon and is forecast to reach a peak crest Monday night. The river will remain above flood stage into Wednesday and some residents may be cut off for four to five days, officials said.

Officials warned residents in the area to remain alert to rising water and changing river condition.

Click here to monitor rainfall and bayou levels and near real-time inundation mapping on the Harris County Regional Flood Warning System website.

