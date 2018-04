HOUSTON - Friday starts out cloudy with light showers, making for wet roads during the morning commute.

There's a slight risk of nighttime thunderstorms in northern counties that will move out as a cold front moves in Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon temperatures are expected to drop into the low 50s for a chilly, breezy day and evening.

Sunday warms back up to the mid-70s under sunny skies.

