Hurricane

Hurricane Chris forms in Atlantic Ocean

Category 1 Hurricane

Chris has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.

 

Wind

Pressure

85 mph

28.94

Heading

Coordinates

72.4W, 33.7N 

Chris Finally Becomes a Hurricane While Moving Away From the United States

Land Hazards

Surf: swells generated by Hurricane Chris are expected to increase and affect portions of the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states during the next few days. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Satellite

 

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests along the coast of North Carolina and in Atlantic Canada should monitor the progress of Hurricane Chris.

Models

