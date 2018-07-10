Hurricane Chris forms in Atlantic Ocean

Category 1 Hurricane
Wind
Pressure
85 mph
28.94
Heading
Coordinates
28.94
72.4W, 33.7N
Chris Finally Becomes a Hurricane While Moving Away From the United States
Land Hazards
Surf: swells generated by Hurricane Chris are expected to increase and affect portions of the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states during the next few days. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.
Satellite
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Interests along the coast of North Carolina and in Atlantic Canada should monitor the progress of Hurricane Chris.
Models
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.