Hurricane Chris forms in Atlantic Ocean

Chris has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.

Chris Finally Becomes a Hurricane While Moving Away From the United States

Land Hazards Surf: swells generated by Hurricane Chris are expected to increase and affect portions of the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states during the next few days. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Satellite

Watches and Warnings There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests along the coast of North Carolina and in Atlantic Canada should monitor the progress of Hurricane Chris.