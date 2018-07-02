Hot start to holiday week in Houston

HOUSTON - The holiday week will start out hot and humid for Houston.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s Monday, and the heat index will top out in the low 100s for most locations.

A chance of rain returns to the forecast Tuesday.

The Fourth of July looks to be the wettest day of the week, so make alternate plans for your outdoor barbecue.

Temperatures will cool slightly into the upper 80s on Wednesday before returning to the low 90s by the end of the week.

