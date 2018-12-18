Fog causes school and flight delays in Houston area

HOUSTON - The Houston area is dealing with heavy fog across the area.

Due to the low visibility - less than a tenth of a mile in some areas - Crosby ISD has announced it will be starting an hour late across the entire district.

Staff is expected to report at the usual time, but are being advised to drive slowly.

The foggy conditions are also affecting the Houston Airport System.

George Bush Intercontinental is advising passengers to check their flight information because of possible delays due to the low visibility.

All departure traffic destined to Hobby Airport will not be allowed to depart until or after 8 a.m., and passengers traveling out of that airport are also advised to check their flight status.

