Flash flood watch issued for coastal counties until noon Friday

HOUSTON - Forecasters warned people along the Southeast Texas coast of more heavy rain which could lead to more flash flooding.

The area has been plagued by days of off-and-on heavy rain, which has caused several inches of water to flood homes in some coastal towns.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch until noon Friday for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson Liber, Matagorda and Wharton counties.

Here's the official statement from the Weather Service:

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas...

including the following counties...in south central Texas...

Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas...

Brazoria Islands...Chambers...Coastal Brazoria...Coastal

Galveston...Coastal Harris...Coastal Matagorda...Fort Bend...

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula...Inland Brazoria...

Inland Galveston...Inland Matagorda...Matagorda Islands...

Southern Liberty and Wharton.

* Until noon CDT today

* Additional rounds of heavy rainfall are expected this morning.

Widespread 1 to 2 inch amounts with isolated 3 to 5 inch totals

are possible across the watch area.

* Given the already saturated conditions, street flooding is

likely with some isolated flash flooding also possible where the

heaviest rains occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.