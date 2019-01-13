Cool Sunday with sunshine

HOUSTON - Expect Sunday to be much like yesterday in terms of sunshine BUT the high temperatures will be staying in the 50s as cold dry air is making our region home for a few days.

No rain chances until late in the day on Tuesday and then slight chances for every day as we warm into the low 70s ahead of the next front on Saturday morning.

A big change next Saturday after the front pushes through with MUCH colder air and breezy conditions.

That means the start of the marathon will be a cold one with temperatures in the low to mid-30s and wind from the north!

MLK day on Monday will also be cold in the low 30s but will warm up to the mid-50s with slight shower chances in the afternoon.

Enjoy!

Khambrel



