Cloudy Saturday ahead of showers

HOUSTON - There will be a warmer start Saturday morning, as southeast winds have been in place and brought more humid air. Highs today will be a bit warmer; in the mid-70s.

Occasional light showers are expected throughout much of the day and will increase later in the afternoon.

A front will move through overnight and into Sunday morning, which means rain and storms are expected ahead of the front.

The timing as of early Saturday morning has best chances of rain after 8 p.m. The highest chances between are 2 and 6 a.m., with the front and rain off the coast.

Expect gradual clearing throughout the day Sunday, with breezy north-northeast winds and highs in the low to mid-70s.





