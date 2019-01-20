Clear and COLD Sunday

HOUSTON - Clear skies with north winds keeping the temperatures in the low to mid-30s across the region.

We'll see a high of about 52 with most of the day spent in the 30s and 40s.

We warm up tomorrow with MLK parades starting when the temp is about 50 degrees after mid-30s at 7 a.m.

Rain is back in the forecast Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday along with colder air pushing back into the region.

A slight chance of a wintry mix Wednesday with clearing skies later that day and lows back into the low 30s for Thursday and mid to upper 30s starting temps the rest of the week.

Slight rain chances next Saturday and the following Tuesday.

Khambrel



