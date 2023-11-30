Hilarious holiday photo captures Houston’s collective hatred of this gloomy, grey weather

“Santa and his friends can’t ‘stand’ anymore rain today,” Click2Pins user Amy in Dickinson wrote of her inflatable holiday decorations, which are pictured below laying despondent and flat in her yard.

The Houston area is being drenched by a steady stream from above. Bringing gloomy and grey skies, the rain has cast of moody pall over the region. The relentless downpour has made for a chaotic commute and damp dinner outings.

A few of Houston’s inanimate objects have hilariously conveyed the city’s collective distaste for this seemingly unending onslaught of rain.

Raise your hand if you, too, feel the desire the throw yourself on the ground in outright rejection of this obscenely hideous weather. 🖐️

Click2Pins User RickBoeker shared another dreary holiday scene.

“Soggy / sloppy day in Baytown,” he wrote.

Sadly, it seems no one has quite escaped the “soggy/sloppy” weather today.

Photos and videos from across the area depict dark, dreary and rain-drenched images devoid of joy or color.

Rosharon This is our pasture pond, but you wouldn’t know right now. Rosharon, Texas 50 minutes ago 0 Houston

RickBoeker Steady / heavy rain and the sound of rolling thunder in Baytown 2 hours ago 0 Houston

Connie Came home from school to find the water just gushing off the roof. Our rain guage is at 4.25 inches so far. 1 hour ago 0 Houston

Rosharon The pasture right across the driveway. Picture taken off back porch in Rosharon. 53 minutes ago 0 Houston

Hope My backyard in Rivergrove. Northshore area 77015. I have a French drain but it can't keep up! 1 hour ago 0 Washington

What’s the weather look like where you’re at? Let me guess . . . dark and dreary? 🙃 Share your wet weather photos and videos with us on Click2Pins. We love featuring them online and and in our newscasts.

