Today is the quiet before the storm

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Quiet weather today with cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday’s flood & severe weather threat:

Heads up tomorrow, we have a street flood and severe weather threat. It will rain for our ride to work and school Thursday. But the severe weather and flooding would occur between 10am to 4pm. Tornadoes are possible. We have an enhanced threat for tornadoes for parts of SE Texas. The last time we had a threat like this was in January when several tornadoes touched down from Pearland to La Porte. Make sure you adjust your plans for this potentially menacing weather.

10 am is when the strongest storms begin

The highest chance of getting a tornado or two is noon to early afternoon. That is when wind shear and instability is highest.

Tornaodes are possible

We could also get 1 to 4 inches of rain. If that falls in a short amount of time we’ll get street flooding.

Low threat for street flooding Thursday

Potential rain totals Thursday

10-Day forecast:

We may get more rain Friday morning before the storm system moves out. I’ve made a change to the weekend forecast keeping us dry for now. We’ll keep you posted if this weekend forecast changes.

What to expect through Friday of next week

Hurricane season ends this week:

No tropical development is expected. The official end to hurricane season is tomorrow.

Tammy will be our last named storm of the year