Chilly start to the week

Monday’s Forecast:

A chilly start with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s Monday morning. Temperatures stay below 60 with partly sunny skies.

What to expect this week:

We’ll be dry Monday through Wednesday with cool afternoon temperatures and cold mornings. Rain returns Thursday and may stick around a while.

10-Day forecast:

A dry and cool early week forecast, then we warm up and see the return of rain for the first of December.

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane season is winding down. It ends this week. There is no tropical development expected this week.