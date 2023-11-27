Chilly start to the week

Monday’s Forecast:
A chilly start with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s Monday morning. Temperatures stay below 60 with partly sunny skies.
What to expect this week:
We’ll be dry Monday through Wednesday with cool afternoon temperatures and cold mornings. Rain returns Thursday and may stick around a while.
10-Day forecast:
A dry and cool early week forecast, then we warm up and see the return of rain for the first of December.
Tracking the Tropics:
Hurricane season is winding down. It ends this week. There is no tropical development expected this week.
KPRC 2's Frank Billingsley has a passion for all things weather.
