Tracking morning showers

Sunday’s Forecast:

The spotty showers that moved in overnight will move out by 9am. The rest of the day will be cloudy, chilly, and breezy. Temperatures will be steady ranging from the upper-50s to lower 60s. Winds pick up strength later this morning, coming out of the north 10-20mph with gusts up to 25mph. Winds will be stronger along the coast.

What to expect this week:

We’ll be dry Monday through Wednesday with cool afternoon temperatures and cold mornings. Rain returns Thursday and may stick around a while.

Chilly temperatures Monday and Tuesday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rain returns Thursday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day forecast:

After Sunday our next chance of rain is Thursday. We’ll also climb to the 70s for a couple of days next week.

What to expect through Tuesday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane season is winding down. It ends this week. There is no tropical development expected this week.