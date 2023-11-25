Cool today, tracking a cold front Sunday morning

Saturday Forecast:
It’s a wonderfully cool start to the weekend with our afternoon high temperature climbing to the mid-60s. Light rain could arrive as early as tonight. Heavier showers are possible overnight into Sunday morning as the cold front moves through.
Sunday morning rain:
We start Sunday morning with showers and the potential for a lightning strike or two. Rain totals range from a trace to up to 2″. At noon all the showers move out of SE Texas. We’ll be left with cloudy skies, a strong north breeze, and a chillier feel.
10-Day forecast:
After Sunday our next chance of rain is Thursday. We’ll also climb to the 70s for a couple of days next week.
Tracking the Tropics:
Hurricane season is winding down. It ends next week. This disturbance has been falling aprt the past few days and only has a 10% chance to become our last named storm this year.