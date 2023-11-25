Cool today, tracking a cold front Sunday morning

Saturday Forecast:

It’s a wonderfully cool start to the weekend with our afternoon high temperature climbing to the mid-60s. Light rain could arrive as early as tonight. Heavier showers are possible overnight into Sunday morning as the cold front moves through.

Sunday morning rain:

We start Sunday morning with showers and the potential for a lightning strike or two. Rain totals range from a trace to up to 2″. At noon all the showers move out of SE Texas. We’ll be left with cloudy skies, a strong north breeze, and a chillier feel.

Brief heavy rain around sunrise (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Trace to 2" expected (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A rainy tailgating forecast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Dry for the semifinal game (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day forecast:

After Sunday our next chance of rain is Thursday. We’ll also climb to the 70s for a couple of days next week.

What to expect through Monday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane season is winding down. It ends next week. This disturbance has been falling aprt the past few days and only has a 10% chance to become our last named storm this year.

This disturbance is falling apart (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)