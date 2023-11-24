Sunshine is back today

Black Friday Forecast:

We’re starting the day with cloudy skies and a chilly feel. This afternoon will be 10° warmer than Thanksgiving as skies clear.

Dry Saturday, Cold front Sunday morning:

Saturday is dry with temperatures climbing to the mid-60s. Late Saturday night a cold front beging to move in. Sunday will start with showers and will clear out early afternoon. If you are tailgating at the Texans game it will be rainy. It will be dry for the Dynamo playoff game Sunday night.

10-Day forecast:

After Sunday our next chance of rain is Thursday. We’ll get close to 70° at the end of next week.

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane season is winding down. It ends next week. This disturbance has a 30% chance to become our last named storm this year.

