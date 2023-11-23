Bundle up, we’re keeping it cool for the holiday

Thanksgiving Forecast:

I’m tracking rain this Thanksgiving. It won’t be heavy, but it will be a nuisance if you want to take a walk or throw the football around late this morning or afternoon. It will also be chilly today. With overcast skies, temperatures only climb to the mid-50s!

Black Friday:

Earlier riser to go shopping? It will be cold and cloudy. Dry and chilly the rest of the day.

Another chilly morning (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Holiday weekend forecast:

Saturday is dry with warming temperatures. Sunday we are tracking our next cold front. Showers are likely in the morning. The good news with this forecast is it will be dry for the Dynamo playoff game.

Dry for the semifinal game (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day forecast:

After Sunday our next chance of rain is Thursday. I do not have any warm temperatures on the 10-day.

What to expect through Saturday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane season is winding down. It ends next week. This disturbance has a 40% chance to become our last named storm this year.

This disturbance is struggling to form (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)