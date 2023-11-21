Traveling this Thanksgiving? What you need to know about the forecast before you head out

HOUSTON – If you’re traveling this week for Thanksgiving, you’re probably wondering what the forecast will be.

According to KPRC 2 Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley, what you see is what you get.

“If you are traveling to the northern Great Lakes, look for snow,” Billingsley said. “Rain is possible in the Northeast and along the eastern seaboard to Florida. Air travel to those areas may be delayed but not likely canceled.”

Traveling this Thanksgiving? What you need to know about the forecast (KPRC 2)

Meteorologist Justin Stapleton said those who are headed to Boston, New York, or any other Northeastern part of the United States on Tuesday and into Wednesday can expect sloppy conditions that may cause some issues with travel.

If you’re headed to Denver for the holiday, a big storm system is expected to dump heavy snow in the area on Friday, so be mindful and pack your coat! As far as the rest of the country is concerned, the weather looks terrific for traveling.

Passengers can check for flight delays by going to the Houston Airports website and selecting their airport.

You can also check for flight delays for incoming flights by clicking here.

Stapleton said on Wednesday, the weather will be perfect across the Lone Star state, so if you’re driving to Dallas, Austin, or San Antonio, you’re in luck! Light showers could possibly move through Southeast Texas on Thursday afternoon but they’re not expected to frustrate any travel plans.

See the expected travel times for some cities below:

Austin: 2 hours 32 minutes

Corpus Christi: 3 hours 12 minutes

Dallas: 3 hours 34 minutes

Galveston: 46 minutes

San Antonio: 3 hours 42 minutes

New Orleans: 4 hours 51 minutes

Be safe, have fun, and enjoy your friends and loved ones this Thanksgiving!