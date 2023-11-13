Soaking rain expected to start your work week

Monday widespread showers that will be light to moderate with isolated zone of heavy rain. The wet weather is paired with cool temperatures and breezy conditions.
Soggy commutes Monday:
Monday’s commutes will be soggy with widespread rain activity due to a low pressure system that will move east along the Gulf Coast. Depending on where the low sets up we could see some heavy pockets of rain across southeast Texas.
10-Day Forecast:
Rain Monday through early Tuesday. Mid and late week returning to sunshine and 70s before a cold front triggers rain late next weekend.
Tracking the Tropics:
A flare up of storms in the south Caribbean sea has a 40% chance of tropical formation in the next seven days.