Soaking rain expected to start your work week

Monday Hour by Hour Forecast:

Monday widespread showers that will be light to moderate with isolated zone of heavy rain. The wet weather is paired with cool temperatures and breezy conditions.

Rainy, cool and breezy day

Soggy commutes Monday:

Monday’s commutes will be soggy with widespread rain activity due to a low pressure system that will move east along the Gulf Coast. Depending on where the low sets up we could see some heavy pockets of rain across southeast Texas.

Showers could lead to delays during Monday's commute

Look for a messy Monday with rain most of the day.

The heaviest rain will remain off shore but coastal areas could still see over 2 inches of rain in some spots through Tuesday. Houston likely staying in the 1 to 1.5 inch range.

10-Day Forecast:

Rain Monday through early Tuesday. Mid and late week returning to sunshine and 70s before a cold front triggers rain late next weekend.

The week starts off dreary with rain and below average temperatures. Warming back to average through the late week.

Tracking the Tropics:

A flare up of storms in the south Caribbean sea has a 40% chance of tropical formation in the next seven days.

Area near Central America with a 40% chance of development. Forecast to drift to the northeast.

