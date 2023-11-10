Cool and showery today and Veterans Day

Friday’s Forecast:

Off and on rain continues all day today and tomorrow. With overcast skies, temperatures won’t move much. It’s a cool, chilly day going from the lower 60s this morning to upper 50s tonight.

Veterans Day:

Veterans Day will be cool with highs in the lower 60s. There will be more rain with the heaviest falling along our coastal cities.

10-Day Forecast:

We may get a short break from the rain late Saturday night to early Sunday. Another weather system moves through Sunday afternoon and will bring more rain through Tuesday.

Tracking the Tropics:

A flare up of storms in the south Caribbean sea has a 20% chance of tropical formation in the next seven days.

