Cool and showery today and Veterans Day

Friday’s Forecast:
Off and on rain continues all day today and tomorrow. With overcast skies, temperatures won’t move much. It’s a cool, chilly day going from the lower 60s this morning to upper 50s tonight.
Veterans Day:
Veterans Day will be cool with highs in the lower 60s. There will be more rain with the heaviest falling along our coastal cities.
10-Day Forecast:
We may get a short break from the rain late Saturday night to early Sunday. Another weather system moves through Sunday afternoon and will bring more rain through Tuesday.
Tracking the Tropics:
A flare up of storms in the south Caribbean sea has a 20% chance of tropical formation in the next seven days.
