Challenging a record high this afternoon

Wednesday’s Forecast:

We have another incredibly warm day for this time of year. Our record high in Houston is 89° from 1989. I’ve got a high of 88° under partly to mostly cloudy skies with a light south wind.

Temperatures tumble Friday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Cold air & rain Friday morning:

Temperatures tumble Friday as a cold front moves through southeast Texas. The front will trigger morning showers with rain totals ranging from .25″-2.00″.

Future Track Friday morning (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Estimated range of .25" - 2.00" of rain (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Veterans Day:

Veterans Day will be cooler with highs in the 60s. There is a chance of afternoon showers, so the parade may be dry.

Cool with afternoon rain possible (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Friday’s cold front lowers temperatures to the 60s through the Veterans Day Weekend, but we will continue to have an unsettled weather pattern. Our weekend is cloudy with a rain possible Saturday and to a less extent Sunday. Another weather system moves through Monday and this will likely bring more rain.

What to expect through Friday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

There is no tropical development expected in the next seven days.

No development expected in the next 7-days (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

