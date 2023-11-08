Challenging a record high this afternoon

Wednesday’s Forecast:
We have another incredibly warm day for this time of year. Our record high in Houston is 89° from 1989. I’ve got a high of 88° under partly to mostly cloudy skies with a light south wind.
Cold air & rain Friday morning:
Temperatures tumble Friday as a cold front moves through southeast Texas. The front will trigger morning showers with rain totals ranging from .25″-2.00″.
Veterans Day:
Veterans Day will be cooler with highs in the 60s. There is a chance of afternoon showers, so the parade may be dry.
10-Day Forecast:
Friday’s cold front lowers temperatures to the 60s through the Veterans Day Weekend, but we will continue to have an unsettled weather pattern. Our weekend is cloudy with a rain possible Saturday and to a less extent Sunday. Another weather system moves through Monday and this will likely bring more rain.
Tracking the Tropics:
There is no tropical development expected in the next seven days.
