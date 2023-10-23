Rain is back this week

Off and on showers through Friday

Monday’s Forecast:

Grab the umbrellas, you’ll need them this week. We are waking up to scattered showers in SE Texas. This is beginning of a rainy forecast. Today, the rain is confined to the morning with temperatures climbing to the mid-80s this afternoon. Winds strengthen through the afternoon gusting to 20 mph.

Rain confined to this morning

It's dry tonight in Houston. Let's go Stros!

This week’s forecast:

I don’t expect much rain tomorrow, but we’ll have much more Wednesday through Friday. Winds are breezy this week with rain chances sticking around each day. Most days aren’t washouts but Thursday will be our best chance at widespread rain.

Mid-80s with rain this morning and Wednesday afternoon

Heaviest rain to the northwest of Houston

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane Tammy continues to move north into Atlantic eventually losing hurricane status as it approaches Bermuda by the middle of the week.

Drifts north and weakens

In the Eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Otis will become a depression this week bringing rough surf along Mexico’s coast. Another area of interest is in the Caribbean Sea where a disturbance has a 60% chance of developing in the next 48 hours. It’s moving west and will bring heavy rain to across Central America.

Otis and storms in the Caribbean

10-Day Forecast:

Tropical rains from what was Norma will bring us a few showers Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will stay unseasonably warm with highs in the mid-80s through the weekend. Our next cold front is expected on Halloween. Time timing is important with this front with all of the trick or treaters heading out Tuesday night.

What you can expect through Wednesday of next week