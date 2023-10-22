Warm with increasing rain chances

Today’s Forecast:

Good morning! We’re waking up in the lower-70s with patchy fog throughout SE Texas. Our fog will mix out by 10AM, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and warm conditions. Otherwise, more clouds than sun to close out the weekend with temperatures warming into the upper 80s. Game time temperatures staying mild in the low 80s during first pitch.

Mostly cloudy and mild game day.

Monday’s Forecast:

Monday rain chances return with a few embedded thunderstorms. The wet weather is also paired with breezy winds out of the southeast gusting over 20 mph.

Monday: warm, breezy and rainy.

Winds pick up Monday out of the southeast gusting over 20 mph.

Shower chances stick around through the week with most days seeing some amount of dry time.

Rain chances increase next week

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane Tammy is hitting the Leeward Islands with hurricane force winds and will then curve north and northeast. Tammy will not affect the lower-48, but Puerto Rico will see rough surf, heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Tammy will not impact the Gulf.

“Norma” weakened to tropical storm Saturday. It will continue to impact southern Baja California Sur and portions of western Mexico through Sunday. This area of Mexico usually only gets rain from tropical systems. This is important rain as long as the winds don’t cause too much damage.

Tropical Storm Norma will dissipate by Monday afternoon.

10-Day Forecast:

A cloudy end to the weekend but remaining warm and humid. Rain from Norma may bring us a few showers Monday through Wednesday of next week. A cold front at the end of next week will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and into next Saturday.

Temperatures stay warm through the next week.