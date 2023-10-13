Sun on fire!

First, let’s get this out of the way: Annular means ‘ring-like’ and, at its very best, the moon will block out enough of the sun to leave a fiery ring of light, similar to the cover photo. That is IF you are in the path which much of Texas to our west and south will be! You couldn’t ask for a better day to spot an eclipse and tomorrow’s is our first annular eclipse in Texas since May 20, 2012 when you could see one out toward Lubbock, but it terminated at sunset. So this is one of the best since then and Southeast Texas will get a ‘piece’ of it. With clear skies tomorrow, you really have no reason not to (safely) view it! The path across the US starts in Oregon and then moves across Texas from Midland to Corpus Christi.

From Oregon to Texas!

Day trip to San Antonio or Corpus!

Here in Houston, we won’t see the ring around the moon, but we will find our skies getting “gloomy” as the sun becomes 84% covered with maximum coverage around noon. It will all look a little wonky, like below:

84% of the sun will be covered by the moon

Eclipse times

And, you may have heard, this is just a precursor to next April’s Total Solar Eclipse which goes across Texas from south to north. In fact, San Antonio is where X marks the spot to see perfect viewing of tomorrow’s annular eclipse and next year’s total eclipse! From Houston, we’ll see 94% coverage in April so it will be pretty spectacular!

San Antonio will witness the best of both eclipses!

A reminder NEVER to look directly at the sun. A lot of people have been asking where to get Eclipse Sunglasses. I did get this email yesterday. I called to check and the manager said they have about 200!

Hello! We are selling Solar Eclipse glasses to the public for $3.50 at the Conoco Gas Station located at 4840 Airline Drive, Houston TX 77022. The cross streets are Airline drive and Berry Rd. Thank you!

I also received an email asking if using a camera phone lens to view an eclipse is safe. I found this answer:

Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury. Here’s more about eye safety and the eclipse.

Tomorrow might have you driving south for the ‘full’ boat on the annular eclipse and, if you want to see the one on April 8, 2024, you better start making those reservations today! In the meantime, enjoy a fabulous fall weekend with football, baseball, festivals, and long walks! You might say, I’m over the moon about this weekend’s weather!

Frank

