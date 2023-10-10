Rain chances move back in

Today’s Forecast:

The cloud cover will stick around today with shower chances increasing into the afternoon. Our rain chances are 30% and mostly south of the Houston area with most of the showers after 1PM. Highs will be in the lower-80s. We are not forecasting anything severe, mainly just rain showers.

Tracking the Tropics:

We’re tracking two tropical systems, including what will be Hurricane Lidia, which will slam close to Puerto Vallarta Tuesday as a Cat. 1! We will be tracking the leftovers of Lidia as it moves across Mexico and looks to drench the S. TX coast. Most of the heavy rain should stay offshore but it’ll be close so we’ll need to watch it Tuesday PM- Wednesday.

10-Day Forecast:

After a fantastic feel this weekend, Tuesday we’re tracking rain moving in from Mexico. Our next cold front arrives Friday and will bring another beautiful weekend. Plus, we’ll have mostly clear skies for the partial eclipse Saturday.

