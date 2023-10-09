Marvelous Monday!

Monday’s Forecast:

Monday is starting off chilly with temperatures in the 50s! This afternoon we will be comfortable with highs in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

Tracking the Tropics:

We’re tracking two tropical systems, including what will be Hurricane Lidia, which will slam close to Puerto Vallarta Tuesday as a Cat. 1! We will be tracking the globby leftovers of Lidia as it moves across Mexico and looks to drench the S. TX coast. Most of the heavy rain should stay offshore but it’ll be close so we’ll need to watch it Tuesday PM- Wednesday.

10-Day Forecast:

After a fantastic feel this weekend, we warm up quickly Monday. Tuesday I’m already tracking rain moving in from Mexico. Our next cold front arrives Friday and will bring another beautiful weekend. Plus, we’ll have mostly clear skies for the partial eclipse Saturday.