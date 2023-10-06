Cool air on the way

Friday’s Forecast:

Friday will be less humid but temperatures will still reach the mid-80s this afternoon. It gets windy late tonight as the second cold front moves through. Winds will stay strong through Saturday moring.

Windy Saturday morning:

The cool air moves in Saturday and it’s a windy start to the weekend. If you’re running the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, it will be cool but windy!

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s. Saturday is also our last 7PM sunset.

Sunday Morning:

Temperatures lower to the 50s Sunday morning! Get ready for the sweaters. This is our first time in the 50s since May 1st.

Tracking the Tropics:

Philippe is the only storm in the Atlantic and there isn’t any other systems to track for now.

10-Day Forecast:

For the first time in a long time there are no 90s on our 10 day forecast! Peek at the low temperatures, we even have a few mornings in the 50s! Our next cold front is expected Friday of next week.

