Autumn cold front moves through this week!

Temperatures drop for next weekend

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Justin Stapleton, Meteorologist

Cold front coming! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Today’s Forecast:

Sunday kicked off a new month, yet it felt just like the same summer sizzle we’ve had all summer long! Today will still sizzle in the mid 90s, but this should be the hottest and hopefully, last time we see mid 90s for quite some time.

Monday Forecast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Our first fall cold front expected this week:

This is the news we’ve been waiting for. A real fall cold front moves into SE Texas Thursday. We will have the chance for heavy downpours and thunderstorms on both Wednesday and Thursday as the front moves through. Highs will go from the mid-90s to the 80s and mornings will go from the 70s to 60s. You are going to love this!

Thursday Cold Front (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Lows this week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

We still have two tropical storms in the Atlantic. Philippe is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by the end of the week, and Rina will be dissipating soon. Neither is a threat to the Gulf.

There is no threat to the Gulf. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Our first cold front of the season is here Thursday! We will see much needed rainfall, and a much needed cool down!

10-day forecast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

