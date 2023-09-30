Record high temperatures... but a cool down is around the corner

Saturday’s Forecast:

We have one more hot and humid weekend where we’ll challenge record highs. Saturday’s record is 95° from 1998. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be around 94°. There will be showers along our coastal cities. The chance of rain moving north of I-10 is very small.

Headed for possible record highs this afternoon. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Our first fall cold front expected next week:

This is the news we’ve been waiting for. A real fall cold front moves into SE Texas Thursday of next week. We will have the chance for heavy downpours and thunderstorms. Highs will go from the mid-90s to the 80s and mornings will go from the 70s to 60s. You are going to love this!

Look for a front and widespread rain by Thursday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Philippe drifts west through and weakens as it approaches Puerto Rico, then strengthen as it merges with what’s left of Rina by Wednesday. All is quiet in the Gulf.

Philippe and Rina still churning in the Atlantic with Philppe expected to merge with the remnants of Rina later this week. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

As we come to the end of September, temperatures don’t cool. The start of October is also hot! Our front is expected to move in Thursday of next week bringing much needed rainfall and a taste of Autumn.