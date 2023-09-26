Still hot and humid with a 20% chance of storms

Monday’s Rainfall:

We saw some strong storms move through SE Texas! Intense weather caused a ground stop at IAH and Hobby and knocked out power to nearly 30 thousand homes in Harris County. These storms brought heavy rain and strong winds.

Tuesday’s Forecast:

More rain is possible today, mostly south of I-10. Because the front didn’t move through yesterday, it’s still hot and humid today. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 20% chance of afternoon storms. Some of the rain will be from Streamer showers. Frank explains what streamer showers are on his blog. Check it out. We’ll have a similar pattern through Thursday.

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Philippe moves west through Sunday and weakens. Following Philippe is soon to be Rina which should form today or tomorrow. All is quiet in the Gulf.

10-Day Forecast:

We are likely to continue to see hit and miss storms through Friday. As we come to the end of September, temperatures don’t cool. Temperatures climb back to the mid-90s by mid-week.