Still hot and humid with a 20% chance of storms

Monday’s Rainfall:
We saw some strong storms move through SE Texas! Intense weather caused a ground stop at IAH and Hobby and knocked out power to nearly 30 thousand homes in Harris County. These storms brought heavy rain and strong winds.
Tuesday’s Forecast:
More rain is possible today, mostly south of I-10. Because the front didn’t move through yesterday, it’s still hot and humid today. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 20% chance of afternoon storms. Some of the rain will be from Streamer showers. Frank explains what streamer showers are on his blog. Check it out. We’ll have a similar pattern through Thursday.
Tracking the Tropics:
Tropical Storm Philippe moves west through Sunday and weakens. Following Philippe is soon to be Rina which should form today or tomorrow. All is quiet in the Gulf.
10-Day Forecast:
We are likely to continue to see hit and miss storms through Friday. As we come to the end of September, temperatures don’t cool. Temperatures climb back to the mid-90s by mid-week.