Summer pattern as we enter Autumn!

Fall has Arrived!

The Autumnal Equinox was at 1:50AM, officially marking the start of Fall! Our first Fall morning will be muggy and warm in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Saturday’s Forecast:

Saturday will be hot and humid. We’ll climb to the mid-90s in the afternoon with a heat index around 105-107°. There is a 10% chance of a few showers by the coast, but it will be very isolated.

Rain possible through Tuesday:

For almost the first time this summer, we have sea breeze storms possible through the weekend. These hit and miss storms will bring much needed rain Through Sunday. A front could bring more rain Monday and Tuesday of next week. Rain totals range from a half inch to two inches through Tuesday.

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Ophelia is making landfall this morning on the North Carolina coast. This storm will continue up the coast through the weekend bringing rough seas, elevated rip current risk, heavy rainfall and intense winds. It will bring heavy downpours, gusty winds and a ton of travel disruptions to the east coast through the weekend.

The storms in the Atlantic Ocean have an 90% chance of becoming Phillippe in the next day or two. This is not a threat to the Gulf.

10-Day Forecast:

Rain chances through the weekend are small, but we may get a passing sea breeze shower or storm through Sunday. We’re watching a front that will bring rain Monday and Tuesday. It will not lower temperatures dramatically. In fact, it may not move all the way through which would keep the humidity around through Sunday of next week.