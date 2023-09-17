Sunday Forecast:

Sunshine returns for most of Sunday as we’ll see skies clear out, a nice north wind will also cut back the humidity for the afternoon, making a nice walk-in to NRG for the Texans home opener against the Colts!

Cool start with a hot finish for your Sunday. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

Lee has been downgraded but is still producing heavy rain and plenty of wind and surf smashing across extreme eastern Canada. Frank wrote an excellent article on what is expected as Lee moves into the Bay of Fundy.

Storm Lee continues movement into the North Atlantic (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Margot is a Category 1 hurricane moving north. There is also a cluster of storms that has become Tropical Storm Nigel. These are not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Nigel has formed in the Atlantic but will not impact land (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

After the rain moves out we’ll have a dry feel to start next week. A hot and humid feel is back Tuesday. Temperatures head back to the mid-90s through Saturday of next week.