Saturday heat with storms likely to create a break from oppressive temperatures

Strong storms are possible for some of us today with wind and hail the biggest threats.

Saturday Heat Alerts:

After a 106 degree record high on Friday, Saturday will be “cooler” because of an increase in storms in the region today. We still have heat alerts but the area of concern is mostly west of I-45 with actual highs expected to be in the 100-103 range in those areas.

Highest heat will be to the west of I-45 today while highest rain chances will be east of I-45

Highs today, depending on where rain falls, will likely be less in several areas.

Tracking severe weather chances:

Our high resolution future track computer is tracking rain and storms this morning and again for later this afternoon and into the early evening. Heavy rain for a few of us with the slight chance for some of the storms to be severe with gusty wind and hail.

Storms are likely Saturday morning mostly east of I-45.

Future Track Graphic shows thunderstorms likely this afternoon

Our Severe Threat level:

We have a low severe weather threat today. Some this morning and then again this afternoon and into the early evening.

Strong storms are possible today with the threat level of 1 on a scale of 1-5

Hurricane Lee & Tropical Storm Margot:

Lee has is a Category three hurricane in the central Atlantic. This storm will push to the WNW through the weekend. Long range models have Lee turning north next week and not making a direct hit on the United States. Dangerous rip currents and seas will impact the east coast.

Tropical Storm Margot formed Thursday afternoon and is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane staying out in the Atlantic Ocean.

"Lee" has weakened to a CAT 3 and will further weaken before strengthening by Monday.

Computer models agree that "Lee" will take a sharp northerly turn later this week.

TS Margot is forecast to strengthen but remain in the Atlantic

10-Day Forecast:

If we make it to 100° degrees on Saturday, it will likely be our last for the year. Next week a northerly wind will keep temperatures in the 90s and small areas of low pressure may bring much needed rain from time to time. The latest date we’ve ever hit 100° was September 27, 2005. It occurred as Hurricane Rita passed to the east of Houston. The dry north winds created the conditions to hit 100°.