Hail, dust, and lightning: KPRC 2 viewers share photos, videos via Click2Pins as storms move through

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Thunderstorms moved through the Houston area on Friday. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Heavy thunderstorms moved east of the Houston area Friday afternoon, with some areas seeing lightning, gusty winds, and even hail in some areas.

Our KPRC 2 viewers shared their photos and videos through Click2Pins. Check them out below!

Rob

Montrose looking to downtown

Houston
Donnaemanuel
Houston
Amy LG

Porter, Tx saw a touch of hail in today’s storm

Porter
Vanessa boland

Hail in Splendora Texas

Houston
Julius

Kingwood is ready for rain!

Houston
MaryAnne Moran

Rays from storm clouds passing by

Conroe
Laurie Groth

Oh so close but oh so far away!

Houston

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

