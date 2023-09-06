Watch ‘Anthony’s Weather Lab’ live on KPRC 2+

Anthony Yanez has been meeting with students throughout southeast Texas since 2003, and now he wants to visit with you, too!

This year, we’re featuring Houston-area schools each week on the KPRC 2+ livestream with ‘Anthony’s Weather Lab.’ And some students will get to do the weather live!

‘Anthony’s Weather Lab’ will expose students to the fun side of STEM. He challenges students to look at weather as more than just a forecast. His presentation covers parts of the Texas Education Code for essential knowledge and skills for science.

What is new this year:

School visits start with 2nd grade students.

All visits will feature information on Houston’s two partial eclipses. The October 14th annular eclipse and the April 8th total solar eclipse.

Anthony will also share fun weather demonstrations like making a cloud, high and low pressure, creating winds and how the sun’s light creates the colors we see.

2nd Grade: Anthony shares what makes our weather and addresses severe weather safety. He starts with how our sun drives the water cycle. What creates lightning and how to stay safe in thunderstorms and flooding. Topics include the coolest clouds you’ll ever see and how hurricanes and tornadoes affect SE Texas. Anthony will bring a portable “green screen” so students can give the weather forecast live on KPRC 2+.

3rd – 5th Grade: Anthony goes beyond Texas weather. Students will discover what students their age deal with in other cities around the country. Some topics discussed are wildfires, tsunami and earthquakes. Anthony will bring a portable “green screen” so students can give the weather forecast live on KPRC 2+.

Middle & High school: Anthony shares our biggest severe weather threats in southeast Texas, going into detail on hurricanes, flash flooding and heat. He also discusses the different career paths of meteorologists.

Middle & High school talk number two: Anthony presents the latest research on climate change. He shows the history of the science, how it’s changing our weather and what the future looks like.

Watching ‘Anthony’s Weather Lab’ on KPRC 2+

‘Anthony’s Weather Lab’ will stream live each Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. on KPRC 2+. For Anthony to visit your school, permission forms allowing your students to appear on camera need to be on file at your school. These forms are usually signed at the beginning of the school year.

To watch, download the free KPRC 2+ app on your connected TV or smart phone. Or watch in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below.

Getting your school ready

Someone will need to take a few pictures and video of our visit so Anthony can share his experience at your school on social media. After the visit, he’ll get the pictures and video so there aren’t any issues getting images later. In the event of severe weather, the visit will need to be postphoned. This only happened once last year.

Here’s what teachers are saying

“I was able to hear the program during 3rd-5th and I will say that your format is working. Stick with it! I’ve seen a lot of programs over the years and this one works. It was very interesting and interactive, the questions worked, the pictures worked, your speaking style worked…..and the kids loved it. Thanks for spreading your joy of learning. In the education world right now, we need more JOY!”

Bilinda Soto – Teacher at Colony Meadows Elementary School Sugar Land, Texas

“Having you come today was such an amazing experience for students and staff, and we were all so impressed that you seemed just as happy to be there as the kids were. You’re enthusiasm and love for what you do are clear as day 🙂”

Taylor Tucker, Instructional Coach - Thomas Elementary School Richmond, Texas

