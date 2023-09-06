Decades of 100s, but just how many days?

A love my viewers and data, so this recent email was sent to the right person:

You may have sent this recently, but has anyone put together a chart showing the number of 100+ degree days each decade since 1960? Joe

That’s an interesting question and a pretty easy one to answer actually, but there are different ways to look at the answers! I used June to September maximum temperature data from Hobby Airport for the 1960s and Bush/IAH for the rest of the decades. Speaking of which, let’s first break this down by decades:

How many summers in each decade had 100°+ temperatures? At least five per decade!

1960s: 5 summers (1962, 63, 64, 65, 69)

1970s: 5 summers (1970, 71, 76, 77, 78)

1980s: 5 summers (1980, 85, 86, 87, 88)

1990s: 6 summers (1990, 93, 94, 95, 98, 99)

2000s: 10 summers, all of them

2010s: 9 summers, all but 2014

2020s: 3 summers out of 4 so far

You could surmise from this that climate change is basically doubling the number of 100° summers from 5-6 each decade to 9-10. But that would be misleading in a sense and remember Joe’s question was how many days each decade have hit 100°, not just getting to that temperature each summer. For that answer, pull up a chair.

How many days per decade had 100° or higher?

In the 1960s, 1962 had 9 days of 100+ while 1963 had 1, 1964 had 3, 1965 had 1 and 1969 had 4 for a total of 18 days.

In the 1970s, 1970 had 1 day, 1971 had 1 day, 1976 had 1 day, 1977 had 1 day and 1978 had 6 days for a total of just 10.

In the 1980s, 1980 had 32 days of 100+, 1985 had 1, 1986 had 8, 1987 had 2 and 1988 had 4 for a total of 47 days!!

So while each of those decades had five summers of triple digits the number of 100° days differed significantly! Let’s keep going:

In the 1990s, 1990 had 7 days, 1993 had 14, 1994 had 1, 1995 had 9, 1998 had 24 and 1999 had 10 adding up to 65 days!

In the 2000s, 2000 had 20, 2001 had 1, 2002 had 1, 2003 had 2, 2004 had 1, 2006 had 1, 2007 had 3, 2008 had 3 and 2009 had 15 bringing in a total of 55 days of 100°+. Every year had 100° but fewer 100° days than the decade before!

In the 2010s, we had 2010 with 3, 2011 had 47, 2012 had 3, 2013 had 6, 2015 had 10, 2016 had 7, 2017 had 1, 2018 had 5, 2019 had 9 and that totaled to 90 days!

This decade we have had 8 in 2020, 22 in 2022, and so far 42 this summer! That’s 72 days of triple digits in just four years which beats ALL the other decades except the past one.

Here’s your chart, Joe:

100° summers and days since 1960

This may be considered cherry-picking, but it’s pretty obvious to me that we are having both hotter summers and hotter days. Stay cool and hydrated, if nothing else!

Frank

Email me with questions and comments.