More rain expected today

Monday’s forecast:
Did you know yesterday’s high of 96° was the first time since July 9th we didn’t have a have in the upper 90s or triple digits. We climb back to 98° this afternoon with a 30% chance of storms.
Tracking The Tropics:
There are two areas in the Atlantic we’re tracking. The first cluster of storms will become Lee most likely later today. The second tropical wave leaving the coast of Africa has a 70% chance of becoming Margot. Long range models do not have either of these storms making it to the Gulf of Mexico. Lee could be a problem for the east coast.
10-Day Forecast:
Temperatures climb back to the triple digits starting tomorrow and may stay there through the weekend. We could be back in the mid-90s a week from tomorrow.