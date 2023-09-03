Rain chances increasing!

Today’s Forecast:

Winds off the Gulf are increasing and that should bring higher rain chances in the next several days, especially off the sea breeze/bay breeze. Our highest chance for showers or storms will be in the heat of the day, generally mid-afternoon. Sunday, rain chances are highest by the coast with highs in the upper-90s.We will not necessarily see a lot of rain but we’ll take what we can get! Highs will still be HOT near 100 degrees.

It will be hot with rain chances. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunday rain chances (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Labor Day Forecast:

Labor Day will have a high temperature in the mid-90s thanks to slightly higher rain chances. It will be humid and warm so plan on drinking plenty of water!

There is a rain chance. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking The Tropics:

We are watching a few areas in the Atlantic. While there are a few storms and storm clusters that we’ll monitor, none are a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

The Atlantic is active. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts during our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

We are tracking an increase in humidity that is helping air rain chances. You may notice afternoon highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 90s several days, but it won’t feel any better. Higher humidity will bring heat index values easily in the triple-digits.