Rain chances this weekend!

Today’s Forecast:

Although we are slightly more sticky than the last few mornings, it’s still pretty nice outside! Temperatures are in the mid-70s for most to start our day. Increasing humidity today will bring higher rain chances in the next several days, especially off the sea breeze/bay breeze. Our highest chance for showers or storms will be in the heat of the day. We will not necessarily see a lot of rain but we’ll take what we can get! This afternoon rain chances are highest by the coast with highs in the upper-90s.

Temperatures will be in the upper-90s to near 100. Coastal showers are likely.

Labor Day Forecast:

Labor Day will have a high temperature in the mid-90s thanks to rain chances. It will be humid and warm so plan on drinking plenty of water!

There is a rain chance.

Tracking The Tropics:

We are watching a few areas in the Atlantic. None a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

It is very active in the Atlantic Basin.

10-Day Forecast:

We are tracking an increase in humidity that is helping air rain chances. You may notice afternoon highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 90s several days, but it won’t feel any better. Higher humidity will bring heat index values easily in the triple-digits.