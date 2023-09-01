September arrives, but what else?

Finally, this month brings fall! Why it doesn’t get a “proper” noun capitalization spelling, I don’t know, because I prefer to capitalize the F, as in Fall! That mighty Sun (which does get a “proper” noun spelling) transitions right over the Equator on the 23rd making its way back south to the Tropic of Capricorn (more “propers”!). Regardless, I think we’re all ready for a cool down and this will help.

Here’s a look at what a normal September gives us for highs and lows these next thirty days:

You can see the hottest day WAS September 4, 2000

That 109° was set originally September 4, 2000 but, as you know, we hit it twice in just this past month, the 24th and 27th! Here’s a full look at our miserably hot Ugh-ust:

We hit 109° the 24th and 27th!

A viewer asked when our last 100° day has ever been recorded during a year and that would be September 27, 2005! So we don’t have triple-digits past that date normally, but nothing seems to be normal. Let’s hope for rain this weekend--this is how August left us...dry and in drought.

Next to nothing for most of us

A month ago we were Abnormally Dry and now we have Extreme to Exceptional drought, as bad as it gets

That Extreme and Exceptional ranking is as dry as it gets. September rainfall only averages a bit over 3″, but we’re still in hurricane season and can always get a tropical downpour or flood (think IMELDA back in 2019).

Honestly, the rain chances look better this month as the Heat Dome finally begins to weaken (changing seasons helps!). But while rainfall is predicted to be average, temperatures are still forecast to be warm:

CREDIT: Climate Prediction Center

CREDIT: Climate Prediction Center

In the sky this month, the Perseid meteors fly by from the 5th to the 21st (read more here) while the next full moon shows up Friday, September 29th. Being that this is the one closest to the autumnal equinox on the 23rd, it gets the Harvest moniker!

Have a safe and hydrated Labor Day holiday weekend! I’m looking forward to FALL!

Frank

