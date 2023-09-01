Delight in lower humidity!

Today’s Forecast:

It’s another wonderful start to the day with temperatures in the 70s and low humidity. Today will be just like what we saw yesterday, less humid but still hot! We will warm quickly into the mid 90s by noon with a high of 100.

Temperatures will warm to the 80s by 10AM.

Temperatures will be in the 90s at 7PM.

Labor Day Forecast:

Labor Day will have a high temperature in the mid-90s thanks to rain chances. It will be humid and warm so plan on drinking plenty of water!

There is a rain chance.

Tracking The Tropics:

We are watching a few areas in the Atlantic. None a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

The Atlantic is active.

10-Day Forecast:

Although the highs on our 10 day forecast are still in the triple-digits, look at our lows. Friday morning will feel spectacular with temperatures in the mid-70s and lower humidity. The humidity comes back Sunday.