Tracking record highs with more rain possible today

Thursday’s Records:

Houston hit 109° which is the hottest temperature we’ve ever recorded in the city of Houston. This has only ever happened twice before, September 4, 2000 and August 27, 2011. Records go back to 1889. Galveston also hit 99° which is the hottest temperature they have seen this summer. Records were broken all across Texas for heat. Around 5PM thunderstorms started pushing through the area bringing tree damage to Kingwood, but also much needed rainfall! IAH saw it’s first measurable rainfall since July 6th.

Houston hit 109! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We received rain in Houston Thursday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Friday & this weekend’s Forecast:

We’ll challenge record highs once again on Friday with forecast highs between 104-106. There is a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm, some of which could be strong. Heat alerts are in place and will likely be extended through the weekend with highs in the 100s through next week. As a reminder, all of SE Texas is in under a burn ban.

Houston's weekend forecast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

The Gulf of Mexico could get a tropical depression or tropical storm early next week. A front blocks this from moving into Texas and steers it toward Florida Tuesday or Wednesday next week. The Atlantic has Franklin moving north and two other tropical disturbances that could also form. For up-to-the-minute alerts during our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

70% chance for tropical development early next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tropical storm Franklin and two disturbances (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

No direct hit on the United States (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Next week a front could bring rain Monday and Tuesday front a front. Although we will not get a big cool down, next Wednesday and Thursday will have lower humidity. That will feel great! Temperatures remain near triple digits through Sunday of next week.