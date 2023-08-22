Tropical storm Harold barrels toward South Texas, with threat of heavy rain and floods

A tropical storm that formed in the Gulf of Mexico overnight barreled toward South Texas on Tuesday morning, threatening to bring heavy rain and possible flooding to an area that has grappled with unrelenting heat all summer.

Tropical Storm Harold, the latest system to form in what has become a busy Atlantic hurricane season, was about 195 miles east southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, as of around 1 a.m. CDT (2 a.m. ET), the National Hurricane Center said in an update.

The storm was expected to move inland over South Texas by midday Tuesday, the NHC said.

