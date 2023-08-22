83º
Join Insider

LIVE

Weather

Tropical storm Harold barrels toward South Texas, with threat of heavy rain and floods

Harold formed in the Gulf of Mexico overnight and was expected to move inland over South Texas by midday Tuesday, forecasters said.

Chantal Da Silva, NBC News

Tags: Weather
Heavy rains hit the region earlier this week. (Pixabay)

A tropical storm that formed in the Gulf of Mexico overnight barreled toward South Texas on Tuesday morning, threatening to bring heavy rain and possible flooding to an area that has grappled with unrelenting heat all summer.

Tropical Storm Harold, the latest system to form in what has become a busy Atlantic hurricane season, was about 195 miles east southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, as of around 1 a.m. CDT (2 a.m. ET), the National Hurricane Center said in an update.

The storm was expected to move inland over South Texas by midday Tuesday, the NHC said.

Read this story in its entirety on nbcnews.com.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.