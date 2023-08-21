Tracking the Gulf of Mexico

80% chance this becomes a tropical depression or storm in the next 48-hours

Sunday’s Record Heat:

What a day! Houston officially climbed to 108 degrees yesterday. The hottest temperature of the year, it broke a record from 1909, and was one degree shy of our highest temperature ever recorded of 109 from 2011. The 112 degree temp in College Station tied their all time highest temperature from 2000.

108 degrees Sunday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunday record highs (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Monday’s forecast:

Temperatures lower a few degrees because of stronger easterly winds. But we’ll still be above 100 degrees with fire and heat alerts in effect.

Hobby and Galveston will be close to tying or setting record highs (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Storms in the Gulf:

The storms in the Gulf of Mexico have a 70% chance to become a tropical depression or tropical storm before making land in South Texas. As east winds pick up this afternoon our temperatures will lower a few degrees. Tomorrow may end the streak of triple digit temperatures in Houston with an expected high of 98 degrees and a 30% chance of rain. The heaviest rain falls in south Texas from this system. Our biggest impact will be rough and dangerous seas.

Consensus the center of the storm headed toward south Texas (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Impacts to us:

Rain:

This is the most optimistic forecast I could find for rain amounts (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Winds:

Strong gusts Tuesday afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Gulf Waters:

Small Craft Advisory & high rip current risk (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Atlantic:

Three tropical storms are currently churning in the Atlantic. Emily, Gert and Franklin formed this past weekend. Here is where they are headed. For up-to-the-minute alerts during our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

Gert dies out later today, Emily moves north, and Franklin will affect the Dominican Republic and Haiti. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

We have once chance to stop the streak of triple digit temperatures. That day is tomorrow. Strong easterly winds may keep temperatures in the 90s. After tomorrow we are back to 100+ degree temperatures.