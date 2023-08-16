Fantastic Wednesday Morning Forecast!

Wednesday is our first day all month without a heat alert!

Watch extended weather forecast on KPRC 2+

Today’s Forecast:

It feels fantastic in the morning! We’re starting the day with low humidity and temperatures in the lower 80s. Our entire area is under a fire weather watch because of the dry air, low humidity and strong north wind. Thankfully there is no heat alert currently in place but highs will still be in the lower 100s. By Thursday we will once again see muggy conditions with highs up to 106.

Wednesday will have lower humidity. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Extreme Heat & 100 degree days:

Monday and Tuesday hit 104 degrees, which is the hottest temperature we have seen in 400 days here in Houston. In fact, since 2016 we’ve only been above 104 one time. That was July 10, 2022 when we hit 105 degrees. We haven’t had rain in Houston since July 6th, more than four weeks ago.

Temperatures have reached the century mark 25 times this year! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Our streak of triple digit heat continues this week. As we get to the weekend our weather pattern changes. High pressure moves north, allowing the chance of widespread rain and lower temperatures next week.

It will remain hot all week. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

Two areas of storms have low chances of becoming our next tropical systems. Both of these are no immediate threat and only have a low chance for development but we’ll watching this for you.

Low chances of tropical development in the next 7-days (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.