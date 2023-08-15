Tracking a summer front

Watch extended weather forecast on KPRC 2+

Tuesday’s Forecast:

Before the front gets here, we may still set record highs in Houston this afternoon. The front brings a chance of rain south of I-10 between 3:00-6:00. Dry air moves in tonight. It will feel fantastic tomorrow morning! We’ll start the day with low humidity and temperatures in the mid-70s which is 10 degrees lower than it is this morning. Our northern cities are under a fire weather watch because of the dry air, low humidity and strong north wind.

Houston has a chance to set a record high this afternoon

20% chance of rain south of I-10 today

From noon to 9pm today. High fire danger today.

A dry feel is with us Wednesday and Thursday morning

Extreme Heat & 100 degree days:

Monday hit 104 degrees, which is the hottest temperature we have seen in 400 days here in Houston. In fact, since 2016 we’ve only been above 104 one time. That was July 10, 2022 when we hit 105 degrees. Heat advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings do not include our nothern cities today. We haven’t had rain in Houston since July 6th, more than four weeks ago.

Houston has reached one hundred 16 days in a row.

10-Day Forecast:

Our streak of triple digit heat continues this week. As we get to the weekend our weather pattern changes. High pressure moves north, allowing the chance of widespread rain and lower temperatures next week.

What to expect through Thursday of next week

Tracking the Tropics:

Two areas of storms have low chances of becoming our next tropical systems. Both of these are no immideate threat to anyone but we’ll watching this for you.

Low chances of tropical development in the next 7-days

