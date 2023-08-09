More burn bans, red flag warnings and heat alerts for SE Texas

Every county except one in SE Texs is under a burn ban

Wednesday’s Forecast:

There is no relief in sight to our triple digit dangerous heat in Houston. We’ll climb to 102 degrees this afternoon with a heat index of 108-114 degrees. Red flag warnings are in effect for our western cities because of the combination of hot temperatures, low humidity and strong south winds. If a fire starts these conditions make it easy for a fire to spread. Our drought continues to grow with all of SE Texas dry. Our next update to the drought monitor is tomorrow.

Areas west of Houston have a high fire danger today

More triple digit heat away from the coast

Extreme Heat & 100 degree days:

The intense heat is not going anywhere. Heat advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will be extended through the weekend and most likely longer. Today is our 46th day this summer with a heat alert, and if we hit 100 degrees it will be our 11th day in a row and 19th of the year. We average 3–100-degree days a year. We haven’t had rain in Houston since July 6th, more than four weeks ago. Avoid burning if you can even in areas not under a burn ban. Conditions are very dry across the board and with no rain expected through the weekend, conditions will get worse.

Starting July 30th we've hit at least 101 degrees 10 days in a row

10 days in a row puts in 4th place for the most consecutive days of 100+ degree temperatures

We have hit 100 degrees a dozen and a half times this summer.

The other concern we’re watching is how the ERCOT grid is holding during this intense heat. While the entire area is under a Weather Watch, meaning to take care with conserving energy, there is still enough supply for the energy demand in this intense heat.

A weather watch is in place through Friday.

10-Day Forecast:

For more on what’s causing this heat, check out Frank’s weather blog. I only have a small chance of rain Tuesday of next week.

What to expect through Friday of next week

Tracking the Tropics:

The Atlantic basin is quiet for now. No storms are expected to form in the next seven days. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

No storms expected in the next 7-days